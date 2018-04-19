Houses to be built on Wellingborough car park

A long-running saga has come to an end and a housing development will now be built on a popular town centre car park.

About 500 parking spaces will be lost from Wellingborough town centre after councillors voted last night (April 18) to approve the application for 114 homes at the Jacksons Lane car park and High Street area of the town.

The decision to get rid of the car park went down to the wire with five councillors voting for the plans and five voting against, giving chairman Peter Morrall the casting vote.

As he passed the plans a member of the public gallery shouted “shame on you”.

The development will be made up of 85 houses and 29 apartments plus new roads and some car parking space.

Cllr Barry Graves said the residential development was much needed as the area was a “bombsite”.

He said: “This site has been a disaster area for many years. It is like a bombsite and is in urgent need of regeneration.

“If we want to regenerate the town centre we need to bring people in and in my mind this is a great opportunity to do that.”

The site was first earmarked for development in 2006.

The move could be a big blow for Wellingborough shops and traders as the meeting heard that trade in the town has fallen by 15 per cent since the nearby Rushden Lakes opened.

Councillors Andrew Scarborough and Graham Lawman were among those who voted against the plan, citing the impact it would have on the traders and traffic. Cllr Lawman also criticised the look of the homes.

Cllr Scarborough said: “The loss of the car park will have a serious detrimental impact to town centre users.

“Not only will we lose about 450 parking spaces, we will have another 60-plus cars spilling out on to the streets.”

A member of the United Reformed Church on nearby High Street spoke against the application, saying the car park was regularly used by its parishioners, many of whom were elderly and needed to have nearby parking. He also said if the car park was lost it would have a big impact on the church’s ability to host funerals and to hire out to other organisations.

Also at the meeting an application to build a two-bedroom home at 36 Victoria Street in Earls Barton was refused. An application for 18 homes on land next to 31 Hardwick Road in Little Harrowden was passed.