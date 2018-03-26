Houses evacuated after cable fault in Wellingborough

Two houses were evacuated after reports of a smell of burning in a Wellingborough street.

Firefighters were called out in the early hours of today (Monday) after reports of the smell of electrical burning in Chester Street in the town.

Two houses were evacuated before the fire service passed the incident over to Western Power.

A tweet posted by Northants Fire & Rescue earlier today said: “Crews from Wellingborough, Irthlingborough & Earls Barton mobilised to report of smell of electrical burning & noises from underground in street, two properties were evacuated whilst investigation took place, incident left with Western Power.”

A spokesman for Western Power Distribution said: “10 properties have been affected throughout.

“We have got engineers on-site at the moment.

“They believe there’s a fault with an underground cable and are carrying out excavations to investigate.”

The spokesman added that they are hoping to have the power restored by lunchtime today.