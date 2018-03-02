Hotel helps Kettering midwives facing long drives home in the snow

Four dedicated midwives - who all live a long way from the hospital - took the last room in the inn between them on March 1 when snow and ice caused chaos across the county.

Midwives Jenny Bradley, Pooja Shah, Mara Tonks and Phoebe Langer felt stranded because they had journeys to Coventry, Leicester and Silverstone to contemplate – before being needed again the next day.

Lead Midwife Mara Tonks said: “We all wanted to stay in the area to support our colleagues at this difficult time but the website for the Premier Inn in Rothwell Road, Kettering, was showing as full.

“I phoned anyway and a very kind member of staff found one last room available and allowed us all to use it.

“It was a great gesture and saved us a lot of problems as we were able to walk over to the hotel from KGH without taking to the terrible roads.”

The hospital has also been using some of its own onsite accommodation to enable key staff to stay in the area.