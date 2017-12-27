Horses in Wellingborough and snow in Kettering causing disruption for train passengers

People are facing delays on East Midlands Trains between Market Harborough and Bedford today (Wednesday).

The problems have been caused by heavy snow between Market Harborough and Kettering and horses on the railway near Wellingborough.

A spokesman for East Midlands Trains said: “These incidents are disrupting trains between Market Harborough and Bedford on our Sheffield / Nottingham / London St Pancras route.

“Network Rail are currently on site and assessing the area between Market Harborough and Kettering.

“There is no estimate for staff to attend to the horses on the railway near Wellingborough.

“All of our trains on the route will run at reduced speed between Market Harborough and Bedford, to allow our trains to run safely in the snow and past the horses.

“This will delay our trains by up to 30 minutes between Market Harborough and Bedford.

“There is currently no estimate as to when our normal train service will resume.”