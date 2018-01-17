Hopes for new squash courts in Corby

There are hopes that Corby could soon have its own squash courts again following a campaign to promote the game across the town.

Corby resident James Roberts has been calling for the development of new squash facilities and last year, he launched the ‘Corby Squash’ campaign.

Now a Corby squash team is preparing to play its first match against Brackley Squash Club on Saturday, January 27.

Corby and East Northants MP Tom Pursglove mentioned the ‘Corby Squash’ campaign in Parliament, which resulted in South Northants MP Andrea Leadsom inviting Corby players to play in her constituency.

There followed an invitation from Brackley Squash Club and now the Corby team is looking forward to its first match since Corby’s old courts were demolished about 10 years ago.

Mr Roberts said he has had a number of conversations about potential locations for new squash facilities in the town which have resulted in “some promising potential leads”.

Mr Pursglove has promised to ask the Minister for Sport, Tracey Crouch, about funding opportunities for new facilities, while Mr Roberts has secured shirt sponsorship from one of the major squash brands, Eye Rackets.

Mr Roberts is also holding a series of beginner squash courses at Uppingham School Sports Centre for both adults and children.

For more details call 01572 820830 or email.