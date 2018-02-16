Hop along to rabbit re-homing day in Little Irchester!

Could you give one of these bunnies a home?

Animals In Need in Little Irchester currently has more than 40 rabbits in its care and is hoping to find new homes for them soon.

One of the rabbits needing a new home

It is holding a rabbit re-homing day at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester, from midday to 3pm on Saturday, February 24.

Annie Marriott from the rescue and re-homing centre said: “We currently have 46 rabbits in our care waiting for homes, from eight-week-old babies to more senior bunnies.

“All our rabbits leave us neutered, fully vaccinated and ID chipped with four weeks’ free insurance and rescue back-up for life.

“The lovely ladies from the Rabbit Welfare Association will be here alongside the Animals In Need team to give out any help and information to people who pop along.”

Some of the rabbits in need of re-homing

There are bonded pairs as well as single rabbits looking to be re-homed.

For more information, send an email to admin@animals-in-need.org or click here