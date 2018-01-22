Hoodied men demanded cash and stole woman's phone at Northampton cash point

A duo of men, who were both wearing hoodied jumpers, attempted to steal cash from a woman before robbing her mobile phone.

The incident happened in St James’ Road on Sunday, December 24, between 6.30pm and 6.40pm, when two men approached a woman at a cash-point and demanded her money, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

When this was unsuccessful they then stole her mobile phone.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The first offender is described as a white man, aged 30-40, about 5ft 7in with a stocky build.

"He was wearing a grey hooded top with the hood up, grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey scarf around his face.

"The second offender is described as a white man, aged 30-40, slighter than the first man with short brown hair. He was wearing a dark grey hooded top with the hood up and light grey tracksuit bottoms."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.