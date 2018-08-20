Homes reserved as part of first phase of Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross scheme

House hunters and families from across Northamptonshire took the chance to look around the first houses going on the market as part of Wellingborough’s Stanton Cross development.

The launch of Wendelburie Rise, hosted by Bovis Homes, not only saw the official opening of three show homes but also saw the first properties reserved.

The launch event

Entertainment on the day included magic tricks from Britain’s Got Talent contestant Marc Spelmann, a chance to meet characters from children’s TV show PAW Patrol, as well as live music, popcorn and candy floss machines, and professional face painting.

Heather Suffield, marketing manager for Bovis Homes’ Northern Home Counties region, said: “We were delighted to see so many people come along to see the first new homes and enjoy the entertainment on offer.

“There was also lots of interest in the properties, with a number of visitors taking the opportunity to reserve some of the first homes here.

“It was great to talk to so many people about this new part of the community and share our exciting plans for this development as it grows.

Wendelburie Rise in Wellingborough

“Our sales centre is open from 10am until 5pm daily, so anyone interested in finding out more about buying a new home at Wendelburie Rise should pop in and speak to a member of the team.”

Stanton Cross will be the largest growth the town has seen since the 1960s, with 3,650 new houses as well as shops, schools, commercial space and doctor’s surgery on land to the east of the train station.

The residential areas at Stanton Cross are divided into five phases.

Wendelburie Rise is part of the inaugural phase, which will be known as Ise Valley View.

The launch event for Wendelburie Rise in Wellingborough

The launch event by Bovis Homes was held on August 11.