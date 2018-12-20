Homes plan near historic manor house in Irthlingborough refused

A plan to build 49 homes on the former orchard of a manor house in Irthlingborough has been refused.

Members of East Northants Council’s planning committee decided not to grant the application near to the Grade II listed manor house off Addington Road because they said it would harm the heritage asset and had concerns about parking.

The plan, which was for some flat blocks and a mix of one to four-bedroom homes, had been objected to by a 60-strong petition from nearby residents.

Irthlingborough Town Council was also against the proposal and the area’s MP Tom Pursglove added his weight to the objection.

Irthlingborough town councillor Caroline Cross said at the meeting: “Our planning committee abhors garden grabbing. Field grabbing fills us with rage. We are appalled that housing is being considered for this precious and historically significant green space. Irthlingborough is hopeful for the future once more.

“We have new shops. We have choice. We are worthy. We are not a dumping ground. We are proud of our unique heritage. It must be preserved.”

The councillors voted unanimously against the proposal and had a variety of concerns.

Cllr Marika Hillson, who represents Irthlingborough on East Northants Council, said: “The most pressing concern is that the development is located right next to a Grade II manor house. The national planning policy framework states these heritage assets are irreplaceable, should be enjoyed and add to the quality of life for future generations.

“I cannot see how a development which includes two blocks of three-storey flats will achieve this.”

And Cllr Pam Whiting said: “My concern is the access to the site. It does not matter when you go down Addington Road, day or night all traffic is piled up. It is an extremely dangerous road. I cannot see how construction traffic could even get down there.”

Applicant Marcus Brooke had said the development would provide much-needed family housing.

The highways authority and the council’s conservation officer had no objections to the proposal and the planning officers had recommended the councillors approve the development.

Other plans rubber-stamped by the planning committee were for 10 homes on a derelict site at Brick Kiln Lane in Raunds and five homes at Cartrill Street, Raunds.