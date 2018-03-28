Homes plan for site of Wellingborough’s old swimming pool

Plans have gone in for houses to be built on the site of a former swimming pool.

An application for outline planning permission for a residential development where the swimming pool in Croyland Road, Wellingborough, used to be has been submitted.

The proposal is for a change of use from its current use as car parking, which was constructed to serve the town’s former pool, to residential use.

Documents submitted as part of the outline application say the plans are for 20 dwellings.

They also state: “It is suggested that the majority of the proposed dwellings are two storey, with four semi-detached three bedroom houses in the middle of the site being two-and-a-half storey overlooking the Swanspool Brook.”

Half of the existing parking area is in use as parking for Croyland Park and the remainder is blocked off by concrete blocks.

The former pool opened at Easter 1970, but the building was eventually replaced by the Waendel Leisure Centre in Thomas Street, which opened in 2007.

The Croyland Road pool was subsequently demolished and the site, which is under the ownership of Wellingborough Council, has since remained undeveloped.

The application for residential development with some reserved matters will be considered by the council’s planning committee.