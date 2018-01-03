Homes plan for former Corby school

Almost 100 houses could be built on the site of a former school in Corby.

Plans have been submitted for an 88-home development on the old Our Lady and Pope John Paul Secondary School site in Tower Hill Road.

The school closed in 2004/05 after it failed Ofsted inspections and was integrated with the adjacent Kingswood School.

Now The Orbit Group, who build more than 1,700 homes each year, want to build the development as well as access roads and landscaping there.

The development would be 100 per cent affordable housing, with 62 two-bed houses and 26 three-bed houses.

A planning statement reads: “The scheme has been designed to reflect the constraints of the site, and pre-application advice provided by the council, and creates an attractive development which is in keeping with the local, urban and residential surroundings.

“It generally follows the conceptual layout submitted with the original outline planning permission.

“The scheme provides 100 per cent affordable housing.

“There are neighbouring properties beyond the northern boundary of the site, but the scheme has been designed to provide satisfactory rear to rear separation distances to ensure that there is no unreasonable loss of amenity to any of the occupiers.”

The site has been cleared of buildings and has been vacant for five years, but is now overgrown.

Outline planning permission for 95 homes there was previously granted in 2013, but expired in June 2016.

A decision on the application is expected by March 19.