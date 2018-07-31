Homemade pizza-sized brownies from county's first 'cake-away' are coming to Northampton

Pizza-sized homemade brownies delivered straight to the front door are coming to Northampton thanks to two baking pals from Corby.

Matt Millar and Patrick Pinto's Sinple Treats are the results of two 24-year-olds baking overindulgent chocolate treats in mum's kitchen and delivering them by hand.

Sinple Treats have been has been growing out of Matt's mum's home kitchen.

The business was launched in October 2017 after Matt baked a "monster" brownie and drove it to Pat's door. Since then, they have sold over 3,000 of their homemade creations.

Now, the two friends are ready to move into a dedicated bakery and step up their production in a Northamptonshire-only 'cake-away' service.

Matt said: "It's exploded. The crazy part is that we were just two guys in my mum's kitchen and all of this was happening around us.

"Around Christmas and New Year's, we were sold out three weeks in advance."

Matt and Pat with a single day's orders.

As a start-up with only one oven, Matt and Pat could only put out so many Sinple Treats a day. They bake their orders in the day and deliver in the evening.

But with the launch of their new website and a dedicated bakery in Corby set to open, the pair are now delivering to Northampton town centre.

Sinple treats are available for delivery in the NN1, NN2 and NN3 postcodes of Northampton.

