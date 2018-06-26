Home Office role for Corby MP

Corby MP Tom Pursglove has been awarded a role at the Home Office.

The Conservative, who held on to his seat at the June General Election, has been made Home Secretary Sajid Javid’s Parliamentary Private Secretary.

Sajid Javid (Picture: Kirsty Edmonds)

The role means Mr Pursglove will be Mr Javid’s assistant and his eyes and ears in the House of Commons.

Mr Pursglove said: “Yesterday, I was delighted and honoured to be asked by the Prime Minister to serve as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Home Secretary, the Rt. Hon Sajid Javid MP.

“The work of the department is extensive and touches so many aspects of all our lives, including a number of the key issues raised with me by Corby and East Northamptonshire residents on the doorstep.

“I very much look forward to working closely with the Home Secretary and the wider ministerial team and to have the opportunity to input local feedback into the policy making process.”

He also tweeted: “Delighted to be joining the @ukhomeoffice team and to work closely with @sajidjavid and Ministerial colleagues, on many of the key issues for #CorbyEN residents.”

Mr Javid became Home Secretary on April 30 this year, taking over from Amber Rudd who resigned after she “inadvertently misled” MPs over targets for removing illegal immigrants.

Mr Javid tweeted: “Thrilled to have the incredibly talented @VotePursglove as my new Parliamentary Private Secretary.

“Welcome to @ukhomeoffice.”