Home entertainment equipment seized from Kettering houses

TVs, games consoles and home theatre systems were seized from two houses in Kettering after complaints from neighbours.

The tenants, who lived in Barnes Close and Hertford Road, breached Community Protection Notices and continued to cause significant nuisance to their neighbours with loud music.

Kettering Council applied to Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court for warrants to enter premises and seize equipment under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Items seized included televisions, games consoles, home theatre systems and laptops.

Any device capable of causing the noise complained of can be seized and held pending prosecution or the owner may be given the option of paying a fee for the return of the items after 28 days.

The two tenants are now subject to enforcement action under the terms of their tenancies which may result in them losing their homes.

John Conway, head of housing said: “The council is now regularly seizing music and entertainment equipment which has caused a disturbance to neighbours.

“When tenants sign their tenancy agreements, they agree not to cause a nuisance within their neighbourhoods.

“We expect our tenants to keep to their word but where there is evidence that this is not happening, we will take whatever action is necessary to deal with the situation.”