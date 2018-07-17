Hollywood actor visits Kettering school

Pupils at a Kettering school were treated to a visit by former athlete who appeared in a James Bond film.

Wayne Gordon visited children at Grange Primary Academy as part of United Learning’s sports ambassador programme.

Wayne represented Great Britain at bobsleigh before starring in Gladiators and playing a role in Hollywood films Cinderella Man and Red 2.

He also played a part in Skyfall at one of Silva’s mercenaries.

He spent the afternoon with the children giving a motivational speech about how to work hard to achieve their aspirations and then took part in their PE lessons.

Headteacher Chris Latimer said: “We have been doing a lot of hard work this term with the children on our new school values.

“It was fantastic for all of our children to spend some time with Wayne.

“He was able to show them that if you work hard and believe in yourself then you can achieve anything.”