Hole in the road fixed in Wellingborough

A hole in the road caused by a collapsed sewer on one of the main roads out of Wellingborough has been fixed.

Emergency traffic management was put in place after the hole was first discovered last Friday on the A509 near Little Irchester.

Anglian Water brought in specialist engineers to repair the sewer pipe, leading to temporary traffic lights while the work was completed.

However, a spokesman for Anglian Water has now confirmed: “The hole has now been filled in and the traffic lights have been removed so all should be clear now.”

A statement issued by the water firm earlier this week apologised for ‘any disruption this has caused local residents and road users.’