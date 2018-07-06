History of two of Wellingborough’s landmark buildings could go on display

The history of two of Wellingborough’s landmark buildings could soon be on show to people in the town centre.

Wellingborough Council has applied for planning permission to install two A1 sized information boards, complete with graphics and text, displaying information for All Hallows Church and The Pagoda.

If permission is given, they would be installed at two locations just off the Market Square - one close to the rear, right-hand side of The Pagoda in Market Hill and one facing the parish church.

Documents submitted as part of the application state: “The aim of this proposal is to provide information boards regarding two significant landmark buildings around Wellingborough Market Square.

“This will involve the installation of two information boards, set on metal lectern stands, providing descriptive information relating to the history of the Pagoda and All Hallows Church.”

The documents say the boards have been designed to ‘sit comfortably’ within the site and immedicate vicinity and not to dominate or impact on the street scene or detract from the character of the site and existing surrounding buildings.

The papers also say: “The information boards are to inform and educate the visitors to the town centre and Market Square and these architecturally and historically significant buildings and to link back to the Heritage Trail around the town.

“The proposals seek to make a positive contribution to the area and its immediate surroundings, with the use of traditional materials.”

For more information about the application, which will be considered by Wellingborough Council, search for WP/18/00398/ADV on the planning page of the council’s website.