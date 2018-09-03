Hilarious footage shows man doing a runner after his girlfriend catches bride's bouquet at Kettering wedding

This is the hilarious moment a man does a runner after seeing his girlfriend catch a bride's wedding bouquet.

The male guest was caught on camera running for his life after realising he might be next to get hitched.

The bride flings the flowers into the crowd towards a group of women who all have their eyes on the prize.

In the footage, he can be seen legging it moments after newly-weds Chelsea and Matt Best tied the knot in Kettering on Saturday.

In line with tradition, Chelsea flings the flowers into the crowd towards a group of women who all have their eyes on the prize.

The women can be seen barging each other out of the way to try and get hold of the bouquet before it's caught by Rachel Besley, who is wearing an orange gown.

Clearly overjoyed, Rachel jumps for joy until her boyfriend, Daniel Gilbert, decides to run for the hills.