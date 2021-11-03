Highways England reports 'large backlog' of traffic following three lorry collision on M1 in Northamptonshire
The road traffic collision has now been cleared, Highways England have confirmed
The three lorry collision that took place earlier this afternoon (November 3) on the M1 in Northamptonshire has now been cleared.
The motorway smash took place just before 3pm on the M1 Northbound between junctions 15A (Northampton Services) and 16 (Daventry) and two lanes were closed as emergency services dealt with the aftermath.
The closures caused delays lasting up to two hours above normal journey time with over nine miles of heavy congestion whilst the lorries were being recovered by national highways traffic officers.
Police and paramedics were on the scene with one man being treated for minor injuries.
A spokesperson for Highways England provided an update at 5.08pm, stating: "The [road traffic collision] has been cleared, however, there is a large backlog of traffic, which will take some time to clear."
There is currently one and a half hours of delays against expected traffic, according to Highways England reports.
