Higham set to sparkle again this weekend

Higham Ferrers will sparkle once more this weekend with a host of Christmas activities.

The town’s annual Christmas Sparkle will take place on Saturday (November 17) from 11am to 6pm.

Action from last year's Christmas Sparkle.

All of the events lead up to the big Christmas lights switch-on at 5pm.

The fun of the fair will be found in the Market Square with a continental market in College Street throughout the day.

Christmas Past and Present will be on display at St Mary’s Church from 9am to 5pm.

A Santa’s grotto will be at Chichele College from 11am to 4pm as well as the Methodist Church from 11am to 6pm, where there will also be stalls and refreshments.

There will also be live entertainment in the Market Square with Ferrers School band/singers (11am), puppet show (midday), Zumba (1pm), U3A Swinging Sixties (2pm), Starlight dancers (3pm), Raunds Temperance Band (4pm) and carols performed by local schools (Henry Chichele Primary, Higham Ferrers Nursery and Infant School and Higham Ferrers Junior School) at 4.30pm.

Cllr Anna Sauntson, deputy leader of Higham Ferrers Town Council, said: “Higham Christmas Sparkle is a wonderful all day community event with families of all ages enjoying the numerous attractions and time together, culminating in hundreds of white lights being officially switched on by the mayor, Jason Smithers.

“Higham will again sparkle brightly through Christmas to the new year.”

A section of College Street will be closed to traffic from 7am to 9pm.

Northbound traffic will be diverted along Wharf Road, Saffron Road and Cemetery Lane.

Southbound traffic will be diverted along Kimbolton Road, Midland Road and Wood Street.