Higham pensioner jailed for raping eight-year-old girl

A Higham Ferrers man has been put behind bars for raping and sexually abusing a child more than 40 years ago.

Dennis Damon, 77, of Nene Road, was jailed for 16 years and placed on the sex offenders register for life.

Yesterday (Thursday) Leicester Crown Court heard the abuse started when Damon raped his victim at an address in Market Harborough when she was only eight-years-old.

The abuse - which took place between 1969 and 1976 - continued as the victim entered her teenage years.

Damon ensured that both he and his victim were alone in an attempt to make sure that his horrific crimes would not be uncovered.

Damon even took his victim on day trips to Norfolk, again using the excursions as an opportunity to exert his control over her.

When the abuse started he threatened his victim not to tell anyone.

Detective Constable Rachel Donaghey, the officer in the case, said: “Dennis Damon is now paying the price for the years of suffering that he inflicted.

“His victim, who was just a child, has had to cope with the psychological effect this has had for more than 40 years.

“He also told her that she wouldn’t be believed.

“Damon knew that as an eight-year-old, this would frighten her and allow him to continue his reign of terror over her.

“However, she hasn’t been silenced.

“She found the courage to come forward and speak to police about her horrific ordeal, which has led to Damon being brought to justice.”

Damon was found guilty eight counts of rape and two counts of indecent assault.

As well as the jail term he was also issued a sexual harm prevention order.