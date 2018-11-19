Higham man imported child sex doll parts

A 22-year-old Higham Ferrers man has admitted importing child sex doll parts into the UK.

William Godfrey was arrested after members of Northamptonshire Police’s POLIT (Paedophile Online Investigation Team) executed a warrant at an address in the east of the county on March 29 this year.

During a search of the property officers discovered six infant parts - including a head, torso and lower half - of a child sex doll which a paediatrician confirmed were commensurate with infants of an early primary age.

On Friday (November 16) Leicester Crown Court heard Godfrey, of Bryant Way, had admitted importing the body parts from the US, Japan and Germany which is an offence under UK law.

He was subsequently charged with the importation of goods with intent to evade prohibition/restriction.

As well as admitting importing the doll parts he also pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, one of possession of indecent images of children and a further charge of possessing extreme pornography involving animals.

At least 250 images of children seized by police were Category A, the most graphic possible.

Sentencing him, Judge Robert Brown said: “There are no excuses for this disgusting behaviour and you’ve brought this situation entirely on your own head, you became caught up in this murky, disgusting world.

“This is child abuse. If there wasn’t a market for this filth, these images wouldn’t exist.

“People like you provide a market for child abuse.

“In mitigation, you’ve accepted your wrongdoing, showed remorse and admitted the offences the moment you were arrested.”

Godfrey was given a three-year community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and will have to undertake group work for sex offenders.

He was also placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for five years and handed a five-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Adam Brooks, from the POLIT team, said: “The purchase of these child-like dolls is extremely concerning, especially alongside the large quantity of indecent images of children found on this man’s devices.

“I hope he reflects on how serious his actions were and realises that by deliberately searching for child abuse material he is creating a marketplace for it and, as a consequence, causing other children to suffer abuse, something everyone in my team is committed to reducing, not only nationally, but worldwide.

“We’ve come a long way in recent years in policing the internet and identifying those with an interest in child abuse material.

“My message is clear - anybody who tries to hide their illegal online activities will be caught, whether it’s today, tomorrow or next year.

“Anyone reading this who feels they may need support should contact the ‘STOP IT NOW’ Lucy Faithful Foundation which specialises in offering confidential advice, information and support for suspects and their friends and family. They can be contacted on 0808 1000900 or via www.stopitnow.org.uk.”