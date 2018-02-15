Higham Ferrers by-election taking place today

A by-election following the death of Cllr Glenn Harwood MBE is taking place today (Thursday).

Cllr Harwood represented Higham Ferrers Lancaster ward on East Northants Council and was also deputy leader of the district council.

He also represented Higham Ferrers on Northamptonshire County Council.

But following his death in November last year, by-elections are taking place today to fill his position on both the district and county council.

Five candidates are standing to represent Higham Ferrers on the county council.

They are Suzanna Austin (Lib Dem), Bill Cross (UK Independence Party), Gary Day (Labour), Jason Smithers (Conservative) and Simon Turner (Green Party).

Those standing to represent Higham Ferrers Lancaster on the district council are Suzanna Austin (Lib Dem), Bill Cross (UK Independence Party), Harriet Pentland (Conservative), Mark Smith (Labour) and Simon Turner (Green Party).

The polls opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm.

