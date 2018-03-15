Higham couple celebrate 60 years of marriage

A Higham Ferrers couple who wed in the snow are celebrating 60 years of marriage today (Thursday).

Eric, 81, was introduced to Joan, 80, by a colleague of his in 1954, when they were both teenagers.

After Eric spent two years doing National Service the pair got married on March 15, 1958, at St Mary’s Church in Rushden.

Former office worker Joan, who grew up in Bozeat, said: “I remember it was really nerve-wracking.

“It was a lovely day and we even had a sprinkling of snow.”

The newlyweds went to London for their honeymoon.

But their train broke down on the way between Bedford and Luton, leaving them stranded for about two hours.

They later moved to Higham, where they have lived for the past 51 years.

Eric, who grew up in Finedon, said: “Some couples have their problems but we’ve never really had any.

“We just go along with it and we both love the same things.

“When we first started out you think ‘cor, 60 years is a long time’ but it’s not felt like that at all.”

Joan added: “We’re just always there for one another.”

Joan and Eric – a keen AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Norwich City fan – celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary at the Diamonds’ now-flattened Nene Park stadium.

The couple are marking their diamond anniversary with an afternoon tea today, although Joan added she thinks there is a surprise in store.

They will then have a celebratory lunch on Saturday.

The couple have two children, Mark and Nicholas, and five grandchildren – Matthew, Chloe, Max, Imogen and Daniel.