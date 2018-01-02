High winds set to batter region as Met Office issues warning for ‘severe gales’

The fifth storm of the season – Storm Eleanor – is set to batter our region tonight and tomorrow with winds of up to 80mph in parts of the UK.

The start of 2018 will continue to be unsettled with low-pressure systems moving across the UK from the Atlantic, bringing frequently wet and windy weather to the UK.

Andy Page, Met Office Chief Forecaster, said: “The unsettled theme lingers throughout this week, with further spells of rain moving across the UK from the west as the return to work continues for many. There will again be some snow over the high ground in Scotland.

“The wind will pick up later today and Wednesday as Storm Eleanor begins crossing the UK and Ireland. Storm Eleanor will bring a very windy spell on Tuesday night and Wednesday with gales or severe gales in places and National Severe Weather Warnings have been issued as there is the potential for some travel disruption, and high waves throwing beach material on to sea fronts, roads and coastal properties, along western and southern coasts.”

Neil Davies, flood duty manager for the Environment Agency, said: “Stormy conditions will see strong winds and large waves combine with high tides, which could lead to some flooding along western and south-western coasts of England this week, and along the north Kent coastline tomorrow.

“Our frontline teams are on the ground, checking defences and may close coastal flood gates. We urge people to stay safe on the coast – take extreme care on coastal paths and promenades, and don’t put yourself in unnecessary danger trying to take ‘storm selfies.’ If you’re travelling, please check your route before setting off and don’t drive through flood water.

“We will issue flood alerts and warnings as necessary, so please check www.gov.uk/flood for the latest advice or call Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

Unsettled weather will continue through the rest of the week with bouts of wet and windy weather interspersed with brighter, showery periods. There may be snow at times across northern areas, especially Scotland, as well as ice at night between the wet spells.

Looking ahead to the weekend Deputy Chief Forecaster Dan Harris added: “We are becoming increasingly confident in the change to much colder conditions from the north over the weekend, although some uncertainty still remains in how quickly this reaches southern areas.

“Along with more sunshine, frost, ice and wintry showers are likely to become more prevalent again, and for some a strong easterly to north-easterly wind will make things feel very cold, especially in the south where the change will be most notable.”