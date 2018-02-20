High numbers expected at meeting over Rushden chicken farm plans

Preparations are being made for a council meeting which is expected to attract high public interest.

The planning application for the erection of 10 poultry buildings and associated infrastructure by Bedfordia Farms Ltd at Bedford Road, Rushden, will be considered by East Northants Council’s planning management committee at 7pm on Wednesday, February 28.

It is due to be held in the council chamber of the council offices in Cedar Drive, Thrapston, but the number of people who want to attend the meeting may exceed the space available.

In light of this, a message posted by the council on Twitter says: “We anticipate high public interest in the application and will be making additional opportunities available for the public to observe the meeting.

“It is possible that demand will still exceed the space available so places will be allocated on a first come first served basis.

“Members of the press and the public are asked to register their intention to attend by contacting democratic services on 01832 742198 or email ltyers@east-northamptonshire.gov.uk.”

