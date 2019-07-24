HGV driver seriously injured in A14 crash near Rothwell

A lorry driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle overturned on the A14 near Rothwell.

Emergency services were called to the dual carriageway after the HGV tipped onto its side just after junction 4 westbound at about 2.20am this morning (Wednesday).

Workers recover the vehicle. Credit: Highways England

The driver, a man in his 40s, was trapped in the vehicle before being released by fire and ambulance crews.

He was taken to hospital with injuries described as serious by a police spokesman but "not life-threatening or life-changing".

How the vehicle overturned is not yet known.

Police and Highways England closed the road between junctions 3 and 7 so the vehicle could be recovered.

The road re-opened a few hours ago.