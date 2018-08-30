Heroin and knives seized as police arrest 10 in and around Northampton town centre

A day of action in and around Northampton town centre has resulted in 10 arrests after police seized drugs, cash and weapons.

The arrests took place at locations in and around Northampton town centre for offences including possession of a class A drug with intent to supply, for being concerned in the supply of drugs, for robbery and for the theft of a vehicle.

Northamptonshire Police targeted the area as part of Operation Viper.

As well as 45 wraps of heroin, officers also seized other small quantities of class A drugs, £1,600 in cash, a hunting style knife and other bladed weapons.

Detective Inspector Tony Hopkins said: "Today we've had officers from Northampton's Proactive Team working around the town, targeting people known to be involved in the supply of class A drugs.

"Today is an example of work being carried out by Northamptonshire Police's proactive teams across the county on a daily basis and is part of Operation Viper, the force's crackdown on serious and organised crime."

A man is arrested in Swan Street

Anyone with information about the supply of drugs in their community can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Officers seized 45 wraps of heroin and 1,600 in cash