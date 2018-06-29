Here’s when the Flying Scotsman’s in Wellingborough, East Northants, Kettering, Corby and Rutland this weekend

Thousands of steam fans are expected to try to catch a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman as it steams through the county on Saturday, June 30.

The locomotive is passing through Northamptonshire along the Midland Mainline and the Midland Railway Nottingham direct line in the morning as part of its Yorkshireman tour.

The route the Flying Scotsman will take through Northamptonshire

If you were hoping to get tickets - and it’s an eyewatering £798 for a premier family ticket - then you’re out of luck as the route is a sell-out.

But you can see the train as it passes through Northamptonshire in the morning.

Spectators are being warned not to trespass on railway property or on to the tracks. British Transport Police have prosecuted trespassers in the past during previous events.

Here are all the details. Remember that all these times are subject to change and there have sometimes been long delays when the service has run in the past.

The train leaves London Victoria at 6.25am hauled by the Union of South Africa.

It gets to Bedford at 8.48am and should start to enter the county at 9am passing near to or through:

Sharnbrook

Souldrop

Wymington

Irchester

Finedon

Between Isham and Burton Latimer

Kettering Business Park

And arriving at Kettering Station at 9.45am where it will stop for water. The Time Travellers’ Room on platform one at the town’s railway station will be opened by Kettering Civic Society. It will then pass near to

Telford Way Industrial Estate

Along the new A43 past Little Oakley and Great Oakley

Under the Oakley Road bridge in Corby

Passing through Corby Railway Station at 10am

It will pass through Gretton at 10.02am

Harringworth Viaduct at 10.05am

Manton Junction at 10.15am

Oakham Junction at 10.20am

Melton Mowbray at 10.30am

Syston Junction at 10.40am

Then on to York.

