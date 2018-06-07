Here’s what Corby’s southern gateway might look like

Fancy having McDonald’s and Costa as your neighbours?

The final unit in Corby’s Southern Gateway is up for rent and an aerial impression of the site shows how it may look in the future.

The new two-storey McDonald's at Southern Gateway NNL-180706-112941005

The development on the junction of Oakley Road and the A43 has one remaining spot that is being marketed by prop-search.com.

Businesses that have already been given planning permission include McDonald’s, Costa Coffee and Dominos.

The last unit is about 1,000 sq foot and has permission for a shop, a take-away or financial services.