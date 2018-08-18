Here’s how to claim a free gin and tonic in Rushden this weekend

A Rushden pub is giving away free gin this weekend in exchange for very different currency – rhubarb.

The Rose & Crown in High Street is taking part in the unusal trade-off today (Saturday) and Sunday (August 19).

All gin lovers need to do to claim their free drink swap the seasonal vegetable, often wrongly classed as a fruit, for a chilled glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

The unconventional offer has been launched to meet the rising demand for unique and quirky flavour combinations and botanicals in gin.

General manager at the Rose & Crown Lindsey Currie said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better.

“Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination – the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger – and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend.”

To redeem the offer, guests will have to visit the pub this weekend and swap a stick of rhubarb at the bar their drink.

Tinned rhubarb will also be accepted as payment.

There is one drink permitted per person and guests will need to be quick to get hold of one as it is only available while stocks last.

The Old Bank in St Giles Square, Northampton, is also taking part in the offer.