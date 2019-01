The Department for Education has today published league tables showing how every secondary school in the country compares on progress of pupils.

The rankings are based on how teenagers performed in last summer's GCSE and A Levels and claim to track pupil's progress since primary, with a score (the nearer to +1 the better) and a band (one of five, from 'well above average' to 'well below average').

1. Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Wellingborough Progress 8 score: 0.75. Well above average

2. Wrenn School, Wellingborough Progress 8 score: 0.17. Average

3. Weavers Academy, Wellingborough Progress 8 score: 0.12. Average

4. Wollaston School Progress 8 score: 0.04. Average

