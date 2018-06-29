Help Wellingborough charity increase its opening hours

A centre which supports vulnerable people is holding another of its monthly sales to raise the funds to help increase its opening hours.

The Daylight Centre in Wellingborough relies on donations, grants and fundraisers to provide a place for homeless, lonely and vulnerable adults to meet, eat and shower.

The centre, which is also home to the town’s foodbank, is a valuable asset to the town and people rely on it when they often have nowhere else to turn for help.

Trustees decided some time ago that they wanted to increase the hours the centre is open to its customers and to provide more support services.

But they can’t do this without raising the necessary funds so they started holding monthly sales at the Daylight Centre hall in High Street, Wellingborough.

The next pop-up shop and yard sale is taking place from 10am to 1pm tomorrow (Saturday) outside the Daylight Centre.

Trustee Valerie Anslow said: “The Daylight Centre has its monthly pop-up sale this Saturday.

“The event is raising funds to enable us to open for another day, and thus being a place for homeless and vulnerable adults to meet and eat.”

The Daylight Centre Fellowship is an independent charity which aims to meet various personal needs from mental health issues and drug and alcohol abuse to homelessness and isolation.

It also offers a hot meal, a warm place to meet and access to practical support such as sourcing benefits and work opportunities or simply using a telephone or the internet.

It has been providing help in the town for people in need for more than 20 years, but had to reduce its hours due to financial difficulties.

For more information about the monthly sales, call Valerie Anslow on 07870 473270 or email valerieanslow@icloud.com.

Anyone wishing to donate good pre-loved clothes, bric-a-brac, unwanted gifts and refreshments for the monthly sales, which are held on the last Saturday of the month, can call Valerie.