Help meet Corby’s housing demand

Corby Council is taking steps to encourage people who have the means and desire to buy their own plot of land to help meet the demand for housing.

Custom and self-build housing creates the opportunity for residents who want to get involved in the design and construction of their own homes.

This includes building a home from scratch right through to customising elements before moving in.

The custom and self-build register and register was first launched by the authority in March 2016 to allow people who are interested in buying a ‘serviced plot’ – a plot of land with access to roads and utilities – the opportunity to register their interest.

Following a local plan committee last month, applications for the register that meet set criteria relating to local connection and financial viability, as well as existing legislative criteria, will be placed on Part 1 of the register.

People will also be able to apply for the register when they do not meet the Part 1 criteria, but do still meet existing legislative criteria – their applications will be placed on Part 2 of the register.

In all cases the council will not apply charges to be included on either Part 1 or Part 2 of the register.

The council intends to grant permission for sufficient serviced plots through the planning process, and explore additional opportunities to provide self-build through its residential and regeneration programmes in response to demand for custom and self build.

Cllr Anthony Dady, chair of local plan committee, said: “These changes are in line with the Self-build and Custom Housebuilding Regulations 2016 which enable local authorities to determine locally set criteria for new entrants onto the register.

“In order to properly plan for the required number of plots, it’s sensible to limit entry to Part 1 of the register to those who can prove a sufficient connection with the local authority area and also demonstrate that they have sufficient resources to purchase a plot in the borough on the open market for their self-build projects.”

If you are interested in building your own home in Corby, further details and a link to the custom and self build register can be found at http://www.corby.gov.uk/home/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy/custom-and-self-build-housing.

Custom and self build is also being supported by the review of the Part 2 Local Plan for Corby to 2031 (Emerging Draft Options) which commenced on July 2 for a period of eight weeks until August 27.

To respond to this consultation visit the online consultation portal at https://consult.corby.gov.uk/consult.ti.

Comments can also be submitted by email to localplans.consultation@corby.gov.uk or returned by post to Local Plans, Corby Borough Council, Deene House, New Post Office Square, Corby, Northamptonshire NN171GD.

Further details are available on the Planning Policy pages of the council’s website.