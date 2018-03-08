Help Kettering church serve parishioners better

Kettering’s parish church wants people’s views on how it can better serve the town’s residents.

St Peter and Paul Church, the oldest building in Kettering, having stood on its present site for more than 500 years.

Now rector David Walsh is appealing for people to fill in a survey to get a better idea of what people want from the church.

He said: “We in the church are keen to play our part in helping the town to thrive and flourish.

“We also want to be here for people at important moments in their lives.

“Please help us find out how we can better serve the people of Kettering by taking part in this survey.”

The five-minute survey can be found here.