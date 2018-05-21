Help cultivate tree strategy for East Northants

Residents in East Northants are being asked to help cultivate a strategy on how East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) looks after trees in the district.

The guidance and principles of the strategy will cover common issues with trees, as well as supplementary information on how ENC intends to manage its trees.

Private tree owners will also be able to use the strategy.

The council is welcoming comments via an online survey, running from today (May 21) to July 2.

The survey can be found at www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/TreeManagement.

Cllr Steven North, leader of East Northamptonshire Council, said: “The flora and fauna of East Northamptonshire is something very close to my heart and having this strategy to help focus how the council tends for its trees is very important.

“Looking to the future, we hope to have this document adopted by all local town and parish councils to create a sense of continuity, across the district, for our residents.”

The draft version of the ‘Tree Management - guidance and principles’ can be round at www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/treemanagement.