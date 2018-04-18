Help county’s young talent in sponsored cycle event

A charity bike ride around the Northamptonshire countryside is being held to raise money to help support up-and-coming sporting and music talents in our county.

The Gretton Charity Sportive is being held on Saturday, June 9, and promises to offer a route for cyclists of all abilities.

The event is raising money for county charity The Travers Foundation.

A spokesman for the event said: “There is the option of a 30-mile route which offers 1,800ft of climbing or the more challenging 4,100ft climb of the 64-mile route.

“The start is at the playing fields in Gretton with a staggered start for the long course from 9am and the shorter route from 9.30am.”

The route will take in Gretton, Glapthorn, Lyddington, Eyebrook Reservoir, Neville Holt and more.

Bruce Donald, event organiser and Trustee of the Travers Foundation said “The Gretton Charity Sportive is a wonderful opportunity for riders of all abilities to have a great day out and raise money for our charity. The afternoon allows the family to join in and have a good time. We are looking forward to seeing everyone in Gretton in June.”

All proceeds are going to The Travers Foundation and riders will be setting up fundraising pages to show their support. For more information on the charity and the event, visit www.travers-foundation.org.uk.