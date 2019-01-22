Heavy snow predicted to fall across Northamptonshire this afternoon as severe weather warnings kick in

Forecasters are predicting heavy snow will fall in Northamptonshire this afternoon (Tuesday).

A severe weather warning for ice is currently in place across across the county until around midday as temperatures dip to a 'feels like' temperature of around -2C.

This afternoon heavy snow has been forecast between 2 and 6pm.

The Met Office has said there is a 90 per cent the snow will arrive and is set to be heavy.

A second severe weather warning for ice will also be in place from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday).

The A14 in Northamptonshire in December 2017 when heavy snow hit the county. (Pic: Northants Police)

