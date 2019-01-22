Heavy snow predicted to fall across Northamptonshire this afternoon as severe weather warnings kick in

Forecasters are predicting heavy snow will fall in Northamptonshire this afternoon (Tuesday).

A severe weather warning for ice is currently in place across across the county until around midday as temperatures dip to a 'feels like' temperature of around -2C.

This afternoon heavy snow has been forecast between 2 and 6pm.

The Met Office has said there is a 90 per cent the snow will arrive and is set to be heavy.

A second severe weather warning for ice will also be in place from 4pm today until 11am tomorrow (Wednesday).