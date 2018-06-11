Why women need more iron in pregnancy

It’s a demanding time for a woman’s body. Here’s why iron supplements during pregnancy help

There is an increased need for iron when pregnant. During this time, the amount of blood in your body increases by 30-50%. This increases the requirement for iron and vitamins in your body as they are needed to make haemoglobin, which carries oxygen to other cells in your body.

Research shows that women on average do not have sufficient iron in the diet to meet their daily needs and this is also true during pregnancy, especially during the second and third trimesters. Iron supplements could benefit pregnant women who are unable to meet their dietary iron requirements.

Your iron requirements may further increase during pregnancy if you:

Have a heavy menstrual flow pre-pregnancy

Are pregnant with more than one child

Have two pregnancies close together

Are vomiting frequently due to morning sickness

Do not consume enough iron

Up to 70% of people who take iron supplements during pregnancy can experience significant gastrointestinal side effects (nausea, constipation, diarrhoea, indigestion, and metallic taste). As a result, many women stop taking them.

Decreased bowel motility caused by elevated progesterone and the enlarging uterus pressing on the stomach in pregnancy can make side-effects of oral iron worse. Active Iron could help women who need to supplement their iron intake, but struggle with side-effects.

Traditional iron supplements tend to dissolve in the stomach or the lower intestines causing negative side effects as mentioned above. The new formulation is so gentle that you can even take it on an empty stomach.

Active Iron works in tune with your body, targeting the natural site of absorption and delivering just the right amount of iron when you need it, without any of the nasty side effects. Kind and strong, Active Iron is gentle enough to take on an empty stomach, and gives you strong absorption when you need it.