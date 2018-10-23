Support for families affected by cancer available in Kettering this week

Help is being offered to families affected by cancer at Kettering General Hospital (KGH) this week.

Macmillan Cancer Support and KGH have set up an information centre at the hospital which is running all week until Friday (October 26).

The stand is in the Foundation Wing atrium to the right of main reception and is manned by Macmillan and KGH staff from 9am to 5pm every day.

Macmillan information support officers Caz Lewis and Danielle Mellows supported by clinical nurse specialists from KGH will be on hand to provide advice and support on a wide range of issues for all kinds of cancers.

Macmillan head of nursing for cancer and outpatients at KGH, Ruth Giles, said: “We believe there is a need for a permanent information support centre for families affected by cancer here at KGH.

“Previous experience of hosting the pop-up centre here shows this sort of stand supported about 70 patients and their families per day with advice, guidance and information.”

The stand has a huge amount of printed information on a wide range of cancer-related subjects including signs and symptoms, information about specific cancers, side effects of treatment, and emotional and financial support available for families affected by cancer.