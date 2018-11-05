Samaritans to speak to commuters at Kettering and Wellingborough stations about suicide risk

Samaritans will be talking to commuters at Kettering train station tomorrow (November 6) and Wellingborough station on Wednesday (November 7) to encourage them to act if they notice someone who may be at risk.

A new phase of the Small Talk Saves Lives campaign, launched by Samaritans in partnership with British Transport Police (BTP), Network Rail and the wider rail industry this week, is emphasising that people have all the experience needed to help save a life.

Small Talk Saves Lives was developed after research showed passengers could have a key role to play along with the thousands of rail staff and British Transport Police now trained by Samaritans in suicide prevention.

Samaritans volunteer Chrissy Nikel, who also runs the Kettering and District branch, said: “Suicide is preventable and anyone of us could have an opportunity to save a life.

“A phrase as simple as, ‘I can’t believe this weather’, could be enough to interrupt a person’s suicidal thoughts.

“Even if small talk doesn’t come naturally to you, if something doesn’t feel right, please try to start a conversation.

“There’s no evidence you’ll make things worse.”

Find out more about Small Talk Saves Lives at www.samaritans.or/smalltalksaveslives.

You can also support by following the campaign @samaritanscharity on Instagram or sharing the video on Twitter @samaritans or Facebook at www.facebook.com/samaritanscharity, using the hashtag #SmallTalkSavesLives.