Kettering’s Woodland Hospital unveils new £4 million development

Woodland Hospital in Kettering has unveiled its new £4 million development.

The hospital, which is part of Ramsay Healthcare, held an event on October 11 to officially open its new facilities following its latest major development.

Last week's ribbon cutting

Guests were shown around the new areas and saw the cutting of the ribbon by hospital director, David Munt, the mayor and mayoress of Kettering and former England cricketer Allan Lamb.

Woodland is a private hospital situated in Kettering and treats NHS, insured and private patients, providing surgical, medical and assessment services.

The hospital offers a wide range of specialities such as orthopaedic including spine, pain management, ophthalmology, cardiology, cosmetic surgery, gynaecology, dermatology, gynaecology, general surgery, ENT, oral and maxillofacial and urology.

The new facilities include a fourth laminar flow theatre, additional day case pods and inpatient rooms, extended outpatient department and new treatment rooms, a static MRI scanner and a new physiotherapy rehabilitation gym and treatment room.

Kettering mayor Cllr James Burton said: “Now in its 28th year, the hospital plays a very important part in our local community by providing quality healthcare to our patients.

“I would like to say thank you to all the consultants and staff for their care and services.

“It is great to see such wonderful facilities on our doorstep, accessible to both NHS and private patients.”

Also attending the event were representatives from the Ramsay executive board, founding staff members and consultants, former patients, consultants, members of the local healthcare and sporting community.

The physiotherapy department was delighted that former England and Northampton Cricketer Allan Lamb officially opened their new physiotherapy unit.

Mr Lamb was keen to show his support of the team and the sports injury treatments they offer.

Hospital director David Munt said: “Thank you to all our consultants, staff and patients for your patience whilst we have undergone our latest development.

“I am delighted with the finished result and extremely proud of the facilities and services we offer.

“Woodland is available to anyone who has a healthcare need and we will continue to meet the communities’ high demand for its services.

“We look forward to welcoming patients to our Hospital and providing an excellent patient experience and high quality clinical care and outcomes, in a clean and modern environment.”