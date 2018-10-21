Corby cycling club hands over ‘fat’ cheque to Kettering hospital

Members of The Fat Boys Cycling Club in Corby have presented Kettering General Hospital (KGH) with a donation of £2,345 to help support patients receiving chemotherapy.

They cycled 76 miles from Corby to Skegness in August as a way of saying thank you for the care and treatment received by family and friends at KGH’s Centenary Wing.

Niall McAllister, who organised the trip, said: “Many of us have partners and friends who have received treatment at KGH and we decided to do this cycle to say thank you and help other people.

“This trip was in honour of all our family members who have been touched by cancer.

“I want to personally thank Alex Booth at Booth’s Garden Studios and BED Electrical Distributors for helping with a support van and driver, and everyone who has supported our fundraising too.

“Also our cyclists including Dave Bowman, Pete Icke, Neil Kelly & Stuart Lang who couldn’t make it along today.”