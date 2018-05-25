Headteacher’s pride at Ofsted report for Earls Barton school

A headteacher has said she is ‘enormously proud’ after inspectors rated the school as good in all areas.

Ofsted has just published its report following an inspection at Earls Barton Primary School in March, saying the school is good in each of the five areas they assessed.

The report says leaders have managed the merger of the former infant and junior schools well, leaders are ensuring that teaching is at least good overall in all key stages, and teachers plan a curriculum that is both interesting and balanced.

And it said: “Senior leaders have a good understanding of the many strengths of the school, as well as the things that need to be further improved.”

Inspectors said pupils’ behaviour is good, attendance is consistently above the national average, and pupils’ spiritual, moral, social and cultural development is strong.

Reading was another area praised by the inspectors, who said in their report: “Teachers are extremely effective at kindling in pupils a deep and genuine love of books.

“Pupils become not only confident readers but young people who read with great enthusiasm and pleasure.”

Following the outcome of the recent inspection, headteacher Pauline Shacklady said she is proud of the school and its achievement.

An update published by her on the school website said: “Our major achievement of the last term was securing good in all areas during our recent Ofsted inspection.

“We are enormously proud of the outcome given the baseline prior to amalgamation.

“The report finds that leaders have managed the merger of the former infant and junior schools well.

“The two former school communities have come together and there is a clear sense of continued improvement.

“They also commented that children get off to a good start in the early years.

“They are eager to learn, make good progress and are ready for Year 1 by the time they leave.”

The report says the school has 467 pupils on its roll aged five to 11.

