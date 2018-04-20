Headshave to help send Rushden girl on dream holiday

Her look might have changed, but Natasha is over the moon to have lost her locks to help send a little girl to Disneyland Paris.

Natasha Krywald decided to shave off her hair to raise money in support of seven-year-old Nelly from Rushden.

Natasha and Callum after the headshave

Nelly was diagnosed with leukaemia last year and Natasha has found it heartbreaking to see the youngster go through treatment.

So she and her fiance Callum shaved their hair off on April 15 and have already raised £1,000 to send Nelly on a dream holiday To Disneyland Paris.

Natasha said: “We have had an absolutely amazing response to our headshave and have raised £1,000 so far.

“Nelly is over the moon, I am so glad we have managed to raise so much.

Nelly from Rushden

“She is a brave and inspirational little girl who deserves every penny to make her smile.”

Natasha is getting used to her new hairstyle, and said: “Being bald is a little weird, but hopefully I am rocking it.”

The pair are leaving their JustGiving page open until Sunday so anyone who wants to donate can do so by clicking here

They have set themselves a target of £1,500, but would love to raise even more if possible.

Natasha used to have much longer hair

Natasha has also started a blog called Baldilocks and the Three Hairs.

To read the blog tracking Natasha and Callum’s hair growth in the coming weeks and months, click here