Have your say on the future of Northamptonshire's children's centre services under library cuts

Families with young children are being invited to tell the council what should happen to universal children's centre services under the potential of closure libraries of in Northamptonshire.

The county council voted to cease running 21 libraries in February and has offered to hand them over to community groups.

But the move also threatens universal children's centre services for under-fives such as meetups and play and learn sessions, which are run by the council through libraries.

The local authority has opened a consultation asking parents, carers and affected parties on the future of these groups.

The consultation is open until June 15. A series of events will also be held to let people speak to staff from the library service, public health and Children's First Northamptonshire.

- Kettering Library – Friday 27th April

- Wellingborough Library – Monday 30th April

- Towcester Library – Thursday 10th May

- Daventry Library – Monday 14th May

- Weston Favell Library – Tuesday 15th May

- Rushden Library – Wednesday 16th May

- Northampton Central Library – Saturday 26th May

The consultation is open on the Northamptonshire County Council website.