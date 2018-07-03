Have your say on second part of the local plan for Corby

Corby Council has announced the next steps in the preparation of the Part 2 Local Plan for Corby.

The second stage of consultation on the local plan, which will provide locally specific policies and non-strategic site allocations which complement the strategic context set out in the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy, has been agreed by members of the local plan committee.

Following the first round of consultation between November and December 2016, an emerging draft options consultation document has been produced and it is this together with supporting documentation, including the sustainability appraisal and habitats regulations screening assessment, that people are invited to consider.

The eight-week consultation on the emerging local plan from July 2 to August 28 is a chance for residents, businesses, local groups and other agencies to help further improve the plan.

Cllr Anthony Dady, chairman of the local plan committee, said: “We have taken on board previous comments from residents, businesses, local groups and other agencies that have provided us with valuable information.

“This emerging draft reflects that input.

“Now we are interested to hear what people like about the latest consultation draft, what needs changing, why it needs to be changed, and how.

“Any suggestions are welcome.”

Copies of the Part 2 Local Plan and supporting documents are available to view, download and make representations on at https://consult.corby.gov.uk/consult.ti.

The Part 2 Local Plan for Corby – Emerging Draft Options and supporting Draft Sustainability Appraisal and Habitats Regulation Assessment are also available to inspect at the council’s One-Stop shop during normal office hours and are also available to view at local libraries.

As part of the consultation, a number of drop-in events are being held on the following dates:

- Corby Cube reception from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, July 14

- Weldon Village Hall from 3pm to 8pm on Tuesday, July 17

- Cottingham & Middleton Village Hall annex from 3pm to 8pm on Thursday, July 19

- Corby Cube reception from 1pm to 5pm on Monday, July 30

- Oakley Vale Community Centre from 1pm to 5pm on Wednesday, August 1

- Gretton Village Hall from 3pm to 8pm on Friday, August 3

People are being urged to take the opportunity to use the online consultation system to respond as this ensures that your comments will dealt with in the most efficient way possible.

Comments can also be submitted by email to localplans.consultation@corby.gov.uk or returned by post to Local Plans, Corby Borough Council, Deene House, New Post Office Square, Corby, Northamptonshire, NN17 1GD.

Comments will be accepted until 5pm on Tuesday, August 28.

Comments received will be considered and used to inform the preparation of the draft Plan during 2019.

The aim is to submit the Part 2 Local Plan to an independent government Inspector by summer next year with planned adoption before 2020.

For further information or to discuss the Part 2 Local Plan, email Localplans.consultation@corby.gov.uk or telephone 01536 464158 and ask for the local plan team.