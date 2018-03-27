Have your say on proposed improvements for roundabout near Irthlingborough

People are being invited to have their say on plans to improve the Chowns Mill roundabout.

Highways England is holding two public events to show people the £21 million improvement scheme it is proposing for the busy roundabout used by thousands of drivers every day.

The Chowns Mill roundabout

The Chowns Mill roundabout is where the A45 and the A6 cross, as well as providing access into Higham Ferrers and Rushden.

It is hoped the proposed improvements will reduce existing congestion, improve safety and provide better pedestrian facilities at the junction while minimising effects on the local environment and community.

The Highways England website says: “The high volume of turning movements combined with a lack of space on the roundabout result in severe congestion on the approaches at peak times.

“This results in frequent collisions.

“We plan to improve the roundabout to address the existing congestion and safety issues while also providing future capacity to support planned growth in the local area.”

The website also says: “We have made significant progress during the preliminary design phase for this scheme and our programme is still on track for start of construction in December 2019.

“We are now in a position to be able to provide an update on the scheme’s progression and present our initial design to the public.

“We will be holding two public information exhibitions in April where members of the public are invited to come along to find out more about the scheme and speak to members of the project team, who will be happy to answer any questions you may have.”

A preliminary design for the improvements was drawn up late last year and once the public consultation events have been held, it is hoped that the detailed design will be completed by summer 2019.

If the plans get the go-ahead, it is hoped that work will start in December 2019 and be finished by June 2021.

Anyone who wants to see the plans can go to Park Road Baptist Church in Park Road, Rushden, between 2pm and 8pm on Friday, April 6.

The plans will also be on show from 10am to 4pm on Saturday, April 7, at the same venue.