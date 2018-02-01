Have your say on policing priorities in Corby town

A sergeant in Corby is encouraging the local community to fill in a survey about policing priorities in their area.

Sergeant Jon Hodgson said: “I would like to encourage the local community in Corby town to fill in the survey and tell us what issues in their area are causing them concern and anything specific they’d like us to focus on.”

The current locally identified priorities for Corby town, set via engagement with local residents and in partnership with Corby Council, are parking, speeding and litter.

Sgt Hodgson added: “Since the current priorities were set, we have been supporting schools with parking issues at busy times during the day and have been working with the Safer Roads Team around Oakley Vale and other locations, detecting offences related to speeding.

“There continues to be issues around litter in the area but we continue to work on tackling it, including getting involved in the Great British Spring Clean from 26 February to 4 March.”

Anyone in Corby who would like to contribute to setting the local priorities and influencing policing in the area of Corby town is encouraged to fill in the survey by clicking here