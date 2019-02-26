Have your say on plans for community centre in Higham Ferrers

A consultation over a proposed new community centre in Higham Ferrers has been launched by the town council.

The council is now embarking on a project to build one at the Saffron Road Recreation Ground after the need for a community centre was highlighted in a 'community plan' report.

The centre could replace the sports pavilion as it is no longer fit for purpose, provide additional community facilities for hire such as meeting and function rooms, and provide offices for the town council because the current premises "do not meet the growing needs of the community".

In May 2018, the council considered purchasing the library building in Midland Road.

However, it was priced at £367,500 and because of the work it needed to meet the needs of the community, the budget required was in the region of £750,000.

"The council felt it would be more prudent to put these funds towards a new building which would meet the needs of the community in decades to come," said a Higham Ferrers Town Council spokeswoman.

"We are at an early stage and are now consulting with the community to gauge support for the project as well as asking for ideas on what should be in the building."

Higham Ferrers has grown by 37 per cent since 2001 and the facilities have not always matched this increase.

Copies of the questionnaire will be delivered to each house in Higham Ferrers with the Rushden Reporter.

Copies will also be available from the town hall and the library.

Responses can be made online and the deadline for responses is April 5.